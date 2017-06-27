Defense in Victoria Martens trials se...

Defense in Victoria Martens trials seek continuance; state not opposed

Defense attorneys in the Victoria Martens murder trial have asked a judge for more time to prepare, according to the district attorney's office. Victoria's mother Michelle Martens, her boyfriend Fabien Gonzales, and Jessica Kelley are accused of brutally raping and killing the 10-year-old girl in an apartment in northwest Albuquerque last year.

