Defense in Victoria Martens trials seek continuance; state not opposed
Defense attorneys in the Victoria Martens murder trial have asked a judge for more time to prepare, according to the district attorney's office. Victoria's mother Michelle Martens, her boyfriend Fabien Gonzales, and Jessica Kelley are accused of brutally raping and killing the 10-year-old girl in an apartment in northwest Albuquerque last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Baldrecluse
|3
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Sarise
|9
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC