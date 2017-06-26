DA pursues changes to case management...

DA pursues changes to case management order

Thursday Jun 22 Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

Changes could be coming to Bernalillo County's case management order. The order that went into effect in February 2015 requires suspects make their first appearance and have all evidence presented within 10 days of arrest, or else all charges could be thrown out.

