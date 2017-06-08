Car thefts skyrocket here
If you're planning to get your kicks with a road trip down Route 66 this summer, keep an eye on your car if you spend the night in Albuquerque. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's "Hot Spots" list, the New Mexico city has the highest rate of automobile thefts per capita in the USA, with over 10,000 vehicles reported stolen from the metro area in 2016.
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16)
|May 25
|Baldrecluse
|3
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Sarise
|9
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
