Car thefts skyrocket here

If you're planning to get your kicks with a road trip down Route 66 this summer, keep an eye on your car if you spend the night in Albuquerque. According to the National Insurance Crime Bureau's "Hot Spots" list, the New Mexico city has the highest rate of automobile thefts per capita in the USA, with over 10,000 vehicles reported stolen from the metro area in 2016.

