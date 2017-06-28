Bernalillo County, Valle do Oro team up to create outdoor classroom space
The interactive space at the Mountain View Community Center features a garden, musical instruments and natural materials for creating art. "Art is everything and art is everywhere, and you get to experience that along with nature and plants and growing," County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada said.
