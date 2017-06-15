Bernalillo County Search and Rescue uses new technique to save stranded hiker
Bernalillo County Search and Rescue teams now have more options when it comes to saving people who are stranded or lost. Hanging from a helicopter hundreds of feet in the air, short hauls are used to transport lost, stranded or injured people without having the helicopter land.
