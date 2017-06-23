ABQ ToDo Crew: Indoor/Outdoor Options...

ABQ ToDo Crew: Indoor/Outdoor Options for a Hot Weekend

Friday Jun 23

With the weather cooling down to to nineties this weekend, it may be the perfect time to head out doors or if that's still a little too hot, there are indoor options for you and your family as well. Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Corey Newsome from Popejoy Presents and Larry Gallegos from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on weekend events.

