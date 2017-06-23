ABQ ToDo Crew: Indoor/Outdoor Options for a Hot Weekend
With the weather cooling down to to nineties this weekend, it may be the perfect time to head out doors or if that's still a little too hot, there are indoor options for you and your family as well. Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Corey Newsome from Popejoy Presents and Larry Gallegos from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on weekend events.
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man accused of murdering Albuquerque woman went... (Jul '16)
|May '17
|Baldrecluse
|3
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|May '17
|Sarise
|9
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr '17
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
