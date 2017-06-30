ABQ ToDo Crew: 4th Of July Weekend Fun
Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo, Sadof Alexander from Popejoy Presents and Cathrine Lopez fro Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to let us know where we can find family fun in the Duke City this holiday weekend. Freedom 4th features music from national headliner Clint Black and it is one of the largest firework displays in New Mexico.
