USA - Open government group calls for...

USA - Open government group calls for another vote on fluoride

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: UK Against Fluoridation

Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority members should redo a vote on a controversial fluoridation program in a meeting that gives opponents and proponents a chance to have their say, says the leader of a government transparency organization. On Wednesday, the board approved a plan to add fluoride to the municipal water supply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UK Against Fluoridation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bernalillo County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) May 6 Sarise 9
News 'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10) Apr 26 Lisa 23
News Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay... Mar '17 dont get it 3
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... Mar '17 ABQ Thieves Paradise 23
News NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12) Jan '17 Knightkore 18
News Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16) Nov '16 The truth 1
News Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09) Nov '16 rich patterson 27
See all Bernalillo County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bernalillo County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. China
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,443 • Total comments across all topics: 281,123,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC