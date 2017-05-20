Suspect in beer pong murder gets 14-year sentence
A second person will serve 14 years in prison for his role in a homicide over a game of beer pong, according to the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office. Luis Delgado pleaded guilty to aggravated burglary and aggravated battery following the Jan. 1, 2016 death of Joray Chavez.
