Street racing law difficult to enforce, officials say
Priscilla Lucero, 74, was killed this weekend when a pickup truck slammed into her and her husband. Benny Lucero, 76, remains in critical condition Monday.
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|May 6
|Sarise
|9
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr 26
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
