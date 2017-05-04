South Valley fight ends in shooting, deputies say
An ongoing issue between two men resulted in one shooting the other in the neck, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested Humberto Coronado-Mendoza after responding to the shooting on the 1000 block of Prosperity Avenue in the South Valley Monday night.
