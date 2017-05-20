Pothole problems cost Albuquerque thousands in damages
According to the City of Albuquerque, they have paid out over $70,000 over the last five years in damages to drivers with claims that poor road conditions have damaged their cars or caused bodily injuries. In a list obtained by KRQE News 13 from the city's Risk Management Department, the list shows the majority of claims because of poor road conditions are due to potholes.
