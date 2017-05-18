NM: Think Tank Targets Proposed ABQ Gas Tax

NM: Think Tank Targets Proposed ABQ G...

May 18--ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- A local think tank has launched a campaign to defeat a proposed 2 cent per gallon gasoline tax in Albuquerque before the measure even makes it on the ballot. The Rio Grande Foundation, a libertarian-leaning group, unveiled its #NoABQGasTax education campaign on Thursday.

