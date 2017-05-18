New Mexico unemployment rate remains at 6.7 percent
The state Department of Workforce Solutions reports that New Mexico's economy added 7,400 jobs between April 2016 and last month. Bernalillo County, the state's most populous county, had a 5.4 percent unemployment rate in April.
