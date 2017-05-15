Name changes complicate process to get Real Id
It's no secret that judges in New Mexico are busy, but who knew that getting a REAL ID could add up significantly to their workload? If you thought the process of getting all the required documents wasn't complicated enough, it turns out getting your name to match everything is affecting local civil judges. Real ID requires people to use their legal name, and that name needs to be on all the required documents.
