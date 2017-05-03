Mom arrested, family cana t locate 16-month-old daughter
Where is December Dickerson? Family members of Jesse Dickerson are frantically looking for the 16-month-old girl who seems to have vanished since her mother's arrest on Easter Sunday. "It's been over two weeks that this little baby has been unaccounted for," said a relative of the child's mother who asked to remain anonymous.
