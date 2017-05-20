Law enforcement agencies launch repeat offenders alert system
A new joint effort between local police, the FBI, and the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office aims to track the repeat offenders in New Mexico and keep them behind bars. From the moment a repeat offender is arrested, the DA's office will now get an alert as well as a package filled with background information on all the cases this offender has been charged with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|May 6
|Sarise
|9
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr 26
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC