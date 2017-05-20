Law enforcement agencies launch repea...

Law enforcement agencies launch repeat offenders alert system

A new joint effort between local police, the FBI, and the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office aims to track the repeat offenders in New Mexico and keep them behind bars. From the moment a repeat offender is arrested, the DA's office will now get an alert as well as a package filled with background information on all the cases this offender has been charged with.

Chicago, IL

