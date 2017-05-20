In The Kitchen: Food Preservation with I-Can
Cindy Davies from the NMSU, Bernalillo County Cooperative Extension Service , joined New Mexico Living to talk about food preservation and the classes they offer, on the same topic. The classes they offer teach safe ways to preserve fruits, vegetables, and other food products by freezing, dehydrating and canning.
