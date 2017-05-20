Feeling Fit: Summer Dance Camps At Be...

Feeling Fit: Summer Dance Camps At Bernco

Wednesday May 24 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

Chamar Garrison , Teen Program Coordinator from Bernalillo County , joined New Mexico Living to talk about summer dance camps for your kids. The camps are being held May 30 through June 2 at the Raymond G. Sanchez Community Center.

