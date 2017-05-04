DA's office launches Victims Services Alliance
The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office is launching a new Victims Services Alliance by working collaboratively with advocacy groups to help guide victims through the criminal justice process. "One of the most frustrating parts of the criminal justice system is that too often we spend most of our time focusing on the defendant," Torrez said during a Wednesday morning press conference.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|11 hr
|Sarise
|9
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr 26
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC