Bernalillo County leaders give homeless a place to call their own
This is phase two of the Community Connections Program, which will provide permanent and supportive housing to 55 homeless people who have behavioral health issues. According to a study conducted by the county, the housing will increase the quality of life and keep people out of the hospital and jail.
