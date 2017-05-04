BCSO: Burnt body belonged to missing man
Authorities determined the charred remains of a man found near Tijeras belong to a person reported missing three days earlier. Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Felicia Romero said detectives identified the deceased man as Terry Williams, 56. His remains were found near the Cibola Campground near Juan Tomas Road and Atkins Road on April 28. Williams's girlfriend told Albuquerque police officers he had gone missing April 25 after she found his apartment ransacked.
