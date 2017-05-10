Attorney asks new DA to re-examine Jaquise Lewis shooting
The attorney for Jaquise Lewis's family, Greg Payne, said he is asking the new Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez to take another look at the case. "We've reached out to the D.A. I personally telephoned his office.
