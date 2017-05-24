Albuquerque prosecutor fired after evidence destroyed in rape case
KRQE News 13 has learned the Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office has fired the prosecutor at the center of a woman's botched rape case. This comes after a KRQE News 13 Special Assignment exposed how crucial evidence was destroyed in that case.
