AG honors detectives fighting crimes against children
While New Mexicans see too much crime against the state's children, there are people working in the community to bust the criminals who target our little ones. Monday, the New Mexico Attorney General's Office awarded two detectives for their work in combating predatory crimes against children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|May 6
|Sarise
|9
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr 26
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC