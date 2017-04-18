Work begins for BioPark's otter exhibit
Albuquerque Mayor Richard Berry, members of the New Mexico BioPark Society, and Bernalillo County commissioners announced Thursday that construction started on the new exhibit at the aquarium. The exhibit for the otters, Mayhem and Chaos, will be outside to the Gulf Coast Gallery, according to an ABQ BioPark news release.
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar 29
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|6
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
