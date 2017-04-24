Water Utility Authority: Infrastructure needs an overhaul
It's what we rely on for water and getting rid of our waste, but the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority says the pipes and machines used to do that are aging, quickly. That's why they are proposing raising rates for water customers.
