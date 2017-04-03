More input sought on Tiny Home Village project
Another community meeting will be happening on Monday night to explore more options on how to get the Tiny Home Village project off the ground. This is a proposed housing community which will give shelter to 80 homeless people living in Albuquerque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
