MDC looking for permanent jail admini...

MDC looking for permanent jail administrator in Albuquerque

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

The man hired for the job last summer backed out at the last minute and the Metropolitan Detention Center has been under the temporary leadership of Tom Ruiz. Bernalillo County says it has successfully reduced inmate population and is improving medical care, overhauling mental health services and increasing staff and inmate safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bernalillo County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay... Mar 29 dont get it 3
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... Mar '17 ABQ Thieves Paradise 23
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) Mar '17 Anonymous 6
News NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12) Jan '17 Knightkore 18
News Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges Nov '16 The truth 1
News Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09) Nov '16 rich patterson 27
News Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Suzanne 1
See all Bernalillo County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bernalillo County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,333 • Total comments across all topics: 280,498,565

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC