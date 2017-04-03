Man arrested for ninth DWI
Albuquerque police arrested a 61-year-old man a few weeks ago after they say he blew through a DWI checkpoint, nearly hitting officers, then continuing to evade them on foot. According to court records, it was Steve Martinez's ninth DWI arrest and last week in court.
