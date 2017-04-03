Man accused of killing officer senten...

Man accused of killing officer sentenced on weapons charges

Read more: KCBD-TV Lubbock

A man awaiting trial in state court in the 2015 fatal shooting of an Albuquerque police officer has been sentenced to 20 years in prison on federal convictions for weapons crimes. U.S. District Court Judge Christina on Wednesday sentenced Davon Lymon to two consecutive 10-year sentences for convictions of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

