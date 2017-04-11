Inside an Infamous Motel ShootoutTomorio Walton died trying to rip...
Tomorio Walton died trying to rip off a couple, and his ex-fiancA©e says the alleged mastermind of the stickup threatened Walton's girlfriend. Now she's missing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar 29
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|6
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC