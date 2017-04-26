In The County: Parents Who Host Lose The Most
George Schroeder , Health Manager with Bernalillo County and Amy Dudewicz , from the Bernalillo County Sheriff's office , joined New Mexico Living to talk about the dangers of hosting a party for underage drinkers. Graduation season is nearing and that means robes, tassels, planning for the future and parties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr 26
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|6
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC