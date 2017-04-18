How green is my campus?
"We do the right thing - not the easy thing," states UNM Physical Plant Department's core values, which also include a commitment to continuous improvement and to "finding solutions that allow everyone to win." In an effort to reduce UNM's energy costs, which "are in the millions and extremely difficult to calculate," the PPD is implementing new programs across campus to lower energy costs and reduce the University's carbon footprint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Lobo.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar 29
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|6
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC