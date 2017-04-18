How green is my campus?

How green is my campus?

"We do the right thing - not the easy thing," states UNM Physical Plant Department's core values, which also include a commitment to continuous improvement and to "finding solutions that allow everyone to win." In an effort to reduce UNM's energy costs, which "are in the millions and extremely difficult to calculate," the PPD is implementing new programs across campus to lower energy costs and reduce the University's carbon footprint.

Chicago, IL

