Health Dept: Stray cat dies from plague; city employees on fever watch
The City of Albuquerque Environmental Health Department, the New Mexico Department of Health and the Bernalillo County Health Protection Section are warning people to not get near stray, sick animals after a cat recently died from the plague. A Northeast Heights couple and a handful of City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department employees are now on fever watch after they were exposed to the animal on April 2. Fever watch means the individuals are being monitored for symptoms, but not being quarantined.
