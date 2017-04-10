DA takes concerns over pre-trial detention to state's high court
An Albuquerque man charged with more than 50 armed robberies and more than 200 counts of other violent crimes faced a judge Monday. Paul Salas remains in custody on federal charges, but some people like Bernalillo County's district attorney believe it shouldn't have taken federal charges to keep Salas locked up.
