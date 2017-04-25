Carlsbad administrator takes new job ina

Carlsbad administrator takes new job ina

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 26 Read more: Carlsbad Current-Argus

Carlsbad administrator takes new job in Bernalillo County Stephanie Shumsky will assume the role of senior planner for Bernalillo County, the county seat of which is Albuquerque. Check out this story on CurrentArgus.com: http://c-cargus.co/2q31JXJ In a surprise announcement Tuesday Carlsbad Mayor Dale Janway revealed that Deputy City Manager Stephanie Shumsky is leaving her post and heading up north for a new job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Carlsbad Current-Argus.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Bernalillo County Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10) Wed Lisa 23
News Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay... Mar '17 dont get it 3
News Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati... Mar '17 ABQ Thieves Paradise 23
News Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08) Mar '17 Anonymous 6
News NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12) Jan '17 Knightkore 18
News Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges Nov '16 The truth 1
News Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09) Nov '16 rich patterson 27
See all Bernalillo County Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Bernalillo County Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,406 • Total comments across all topics: 280,652,845

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC