Bernalillo County looks to balance 2018 budget
The Bernalillo County Board of Commissioners will be meeting with all county department heads on Tuesday morning to explore options in balancing the 2018 Fiscal Year budget. Currently, the county is facing a nearly $20 million shortfall.
