Bernalillo County Commission approves balanced budget for FY 2018
The commission approved a general fund budget of more than $283 million to pay for public safety, parks, the jail, economic development and community centers. The budget is about 10 percent more than last year's budget, and includes significant cuts made in last year's budget which totaled more than $17 million.
