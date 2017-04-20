BCSO says investigation into crash involving Albuquerque officer is complete
With the family's permission, we can say it was 6-year-old Joel Anthony, his 9-year-old sister Ariana and their mom, Antoinette. All of them remain in the hospital along with the officer, now identified as Jonathan McDonnell.
