BCSO: More students come forward with allegations against APS employee
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department says two more students have come forward to say Albuquerque Public Schools employee Luis Chavez may have had an inappropriate relationship with them. This comes two days after a former student alleged Chavez had sex with him dozens of times both on campus at Rio Grande High School and off.
