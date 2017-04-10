Authorities on scene at South Valley accident
Investigators are on the scene of an accident at Rio Bravo and La Junta in the South Valley Tuesday evening. Eastbound and westbound lanes of Rio Bravo between I-25 and Coors Boulevard have been shut down as authorities respond to what is described as a crime scene.
