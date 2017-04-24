APS employee arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with student

The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Department says an Albuquerque Public Schools employee has been arrested, accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student. BCSD says 36-year-old Luis Chavez, an educational assistant, was arrested and is facing charges for criminal sexual penetration of a minor, criminal sexual contact of a minor, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

