Albuquerque prosecutor: Fewer criminal cases to go to court
The Albuquerque area's chief prosecutor says his office is going to focus on the worst offenders and only try about half the criminal cases referred by law enforcement. The Albuquerque Journal reports that the approach announced Wednesday by District Attorney Raul Torrez will significantly reduce the number of criminal cases sent to Bernalillo County criminal courts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Nudist' parents on child abuse charges (Dec '10)
|Apr 26
|Lisa
|23
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar '17
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|6
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC