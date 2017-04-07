ABQ ToDo Crew: Birthday, Ballet and Bird Walk In The Duke City

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo , Alana Chibas from Popejoy Presents and Catherine Lopez from Bernalillo County , joined New Mexico Living to explore all things "B" in Albuquerque this weekend. Celebrate Albuquerque's birthday and enjoy the history and traditions of our city with live entertainment, free children's activities, live artist demonstrations, local food, shopping and fun for the whole family, in Old Town Saturday April 8th.

