ABQ ToDo Crew: Bacon, Bollywood and BernCo

Our ABQ To Do Crew , Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo , Alana Chibas from Popejoy Present and Andrew Lenderman from Bernalillo County , joined New Mexico Living to give us the details in the Duke City this weekend. 50 local restaurants, food trucks, bakeries, gourmet food companies, 12 local craft breweries and 3 top blues bands will all be at the XXX.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.