ABQ ToDo Crew: Activities In The Duke City
Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo , Alana Chibas from Popejoy Presents and Carrie Moritomo from Bernalillo County , joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on activities in the Duke City . Truck-a-palooza is on Sunday, April 23 at Civic Plaza, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Bernalillo County Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernalillo County considers tax increase to pay...
|Mar 29
|dont get it
|3
|Outgoing DA compares APD to criminal organizati...
|Mar '17
|ABQ Thieves Paradise
|23
|Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting (Sep '08)
|Mar '17
|Anonymous
|6
|NM reacts to Az. immigration law ruling (Jun '12)
|Jan '17
|Knightkore
|18
|Pediatric surgeon arrested on child porn charges
|Nov '16
|The truth
|1
|Assessor wants hold on property tax increase (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|rich patterson
|27
|Albuquerque, Bernalillo County Fire Departments... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Suzanne
|1
Find what you want!
Search Bernalillo County Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC