ABQ ToDo Crew: Activities In The Duke City

Ricky Garcia from ABQ ToDo , Alana Chibas from Popejoy Presents and Carrie Moritomo from Bernalillo County , joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on activities in the Duke City . Truck-a-palooza is on Sunday, April 23 at Civic Plaza, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.