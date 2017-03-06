Scot Key's 2 blog posts were featured

Are you sick and tired of political discourse revolving around 140-character tweets? Are you looking for more substance and complexity than " more money means we can win wars again " and such? Well, Duke City resident, your City Council is offering up all the substance, complexity and exponentially more than 140 character depth you can handle tonight as it takes "final action" on the City's "Comprehensive Plan," marketed as "ABC to Z." Usually, I'm more than ready to pass along my opinions about, uh, anything, even when I am under and/or misinformed. But this morning, I'm just gonna pass along a few details and some links, because, frankly, the new "Comp Plan" is, to quote a certain current national leader, "so complicated."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Duke City Fix.