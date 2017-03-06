Manhunt underway for out-of-state murder suspect after Albuquerque kidnapping, carjacking

A man is on the run in New Mexico with a possible connection to two murders out-of-state after a kidnapping and carjacking in Albuquerque Tuesday night. The Sandoval County Sheriff's Office said Alex Bridges Deaton forced a couple into the trunk of the woman's car around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the La Luz Trailhead.

