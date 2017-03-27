Man tied to gruesome murder to be sen...

Man tied to gruesome murder to be sentenced

Monday Mar 27

Mario Talavera, the man who admitted to a gruesome murder on Albuquerque's West side, is scheduled to be sentenced on Monday morning. Talavera and two others kidnapped 53-year-old Danny Baca in January 2008 over a drug deal.

